Marietta Police to have R.A.D. Women's Self-Defense for high school seniors
Marietta Police will have the Rape Aggression Defense class on April 25, April 27, May 2 and May 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 240 Lemon Street in Marietta.
