Marietta Firefighter Ron C. Herens Ce...

Marietta Firefighter Ron C. Herens Celebrated and Laid to Rest Wednesday.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

An unidentified mourner pays his last respects to Marietta Firefighter Ron Cornelis Herens on Wednesday before the Order of Celebration service at Trinity Chapel Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 32 min ossoff can fukoff 29
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 39 min ossoff can fukoff 25
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 7 hr guest 1,958
News Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres... 9 hr Forty Five 2
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV 10 hr Local 7
Wow 12 hr Just a Fan 11
Why did God make negroes so ugly (Jan '16) 14 hr Eva 4
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC