Marietta firefighter remembered for dedication, sense of humor
Sam Herens, left, Dana Herens, Dirk Herens, Rosa Campos and Cobi Koene talk about their loved one, Ron Herens during his funeral Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV
|2 min
|Concerned Voter
|8
|Wow
|21 min
|The past
|12
|Vote for Americans- Vote for Ossoff
|1 hr
|Mabel Bramblett
|4
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|1 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|31
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|2 hr
|Man on man
|1
|Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres...
|3 hr
|Joe
|3
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|5 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|25
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC