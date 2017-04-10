Marietta firefighter killed in wreck ...

Marietta firefighter killed in wreck on vacation in L.A.

15 hrs ago

The Marietta Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after firefighter Ron Herens, 23, was killed in a wreck in Los Angeles by a suspected drunk driver while on vacation with four other firefighters late Monday night.

