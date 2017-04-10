Marietta, Cobb school buses not affec...

Marietta, Cobb school buses not affected by I-85 collapse

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Cobb County Schools bus driver Illiana Machiz prepares to start her route at the Carroll Pitts Jr. Transportation Center as other drivers perform their morning safety checks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homeless destroy bridge 1 hr Waikiki murderers 21
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw 1 hr ksouthwell 2
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 2 hr Will Dockery 62
News Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott gr... 15 hr PieceMaker 2
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! 15 hr Mr T 2
Most Annoying Radio Commercial (Mar '12) 15 hr Homer 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,213,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC