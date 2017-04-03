Marietta carjacking suspect arrested ...

Marietta carjacking suspect arrested without incident

9 hrs ago

A carjacking suspect law enforcement officials believe was trying to be shot by police on Tuesday is safely in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to the Marietta Police Department.

