Learn about fair housing practices at...

Learn about fair housing practices at free workshop

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The Cobb County Community Development Block Grant program staff will host a fair housing workshop on April 24 at 10 a.m. at MUST Ministries, 1407 Cobb Parkway North in Marietta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Savoy Bar and Grill 2 hr Peebo 3
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) 4 hr Stupid Mistake 436
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 11 hr Mc Shan 38
trump may try to shut down goverment 12 hr Libertards got no... 2
Free Business Cards For Drivers, ride share, an... 17 hr Elite Motors 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) 20 hr bzsears 35
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,477,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC