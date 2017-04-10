Learn about fair housing practices at...

Learn about fair housing practices at free workshop in Marietta

Cobb County Community Development Block Grant program staff will host a fair housing workshop on April 24 at 10 a.m. at MUST Ministries, 1407 Cobb Parkway N. in Marietta.

