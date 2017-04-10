Lassiter High School presents 2017 Pe...

Lassiter High School presents 2017 Percussion Ensemble Symposium

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Ffront row, left to right, are Lassiter High School percussionists Skylar Umstead, Hunter Peterson, Adia Caldwell, Michael Tadeo and Christian Gibbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't Fly United 26 min Sky Marshall 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Leslie 20,957
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 1 hr ThomasA 12
Do Not vote for jon ossoff Protect Georgia 16 hr MC Shan 1
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 21 hr Doravillian 3
News At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand ... Wed ThomasA 2
Austell, early morning of Friday April 8, 2017 Apr 10 ATLien 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,285,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC