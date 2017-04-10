Lassiter High School presents 2017 Percussion Ensemble Symposium
Ffront row, left to right, are Lassiter High School percussionists Skylar Umstead, Hunter Peterson, Adia Caldwell, Michael Tadeo and Christian Gibbs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Fly United
|26 min
|Sky Marshall
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|12
|Do Not vote for jon ossoff Protect Georgia
|16 hr
|MC Shan
|1
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|21 hr
|Doravillian
|3
|At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand ...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|Austell, early morning of Friday April 8, 2017
|Apr 10
|ATLien
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC