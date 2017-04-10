Lassiter Band Booster Association to ...

Lassiter Band Booster Association to have Spring Community Recycle Day on Saturday

The Lassiter Band Booster Association will host a Spring Community Recycle Day on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants are invited to drop off unwanted recyclables at Lassiter High School, 2601 Shallowford Road in Marietta.

