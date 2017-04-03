Kiwanis, Rotary Clubs of Marietta to ...

Kiwanis, Rotary Clubs of Marietta to host Community Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The Kiwanis Club of Marietta and The Rotary Club of Marietta invite all members of the community to join them Easter Sunday, April 16, for the Annual Community Sunrise Service at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 7 hr Cowboy 1,954
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 10 hr Victor 58
Delta Airlines (Jun '14) 13 hr Tolerman 19
Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11) 16 hr Name737 24
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) 17 hr Hoax News 27
Savoy Bar and Grill 20 hr Raymond the fecal... 9
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 21 hr Truth 96
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,715 • Total comments across all topics: 280,137,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC