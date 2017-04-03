Kiwanis, Rotary Clubs of Marietta to host Community Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday
The Kiwanis Club of Marietta and The Rotary Club of Marietta invite all members of the community to join them Easter Sunday, April 16, for the Annual Community Sunrise Service at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
