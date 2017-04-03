Georgia woman salted stepson's buttoc...

Georgia woman salted stepson's buttocks, paddled him until he bled, police say

7 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Accusations that a 7-year-old Marietta, Georgia, boy had salt paddled so hard into him that he bled through his pants at school led police to arrest his father and stepmother. The father Ohandjo Patience Ohandjo and stepmother Adaugo Queen Ohandjo bonded out of Cobb County jail on their felony charges Thursday.

