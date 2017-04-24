Genealogy Society of Cobb to profile women in past wars
The Cobb Genealogy Society will host its April meeting on Tuesday, April 25, from 7 to 8 p.m. This presentation by Carolyn Crawford, head of the Georgia Room at the Cobb County Charles D. Switzer Library on Roswell Street in Marietta, will profile the average female soldier in each of America's major wars, from the American Revolution through the ... (more)
