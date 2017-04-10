Free Jewish Religious School classes

Free Jewish Religious School classes

Congregation Ner Tamid Religious School, 1349 Old Hwy. 41, Suite 220 in Marietta, will have from April 16 to May 23, will offer up to five free pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12 Sunday classes.

