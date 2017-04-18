Free HIV testing on April 25 in Marietta
The Cobb & Douglas Public Health is hosting free rapid HIV testing and counseling in observance of National STD Awareness Month on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Marietta Public Health Center, Building A Boardroom, 1650 County Services Parkway in Marietta.
