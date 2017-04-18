Former deputy's real estate license revoked
Russell, who had been an agent with EXIT Realty Bob Lamb & Associates, pleaded guilty in early 2017 to three felony charges of federal corruption. The state released its March list of disciplinary action this week showing Russell's real estate license was canceled because he didn't let the agency know about his conviction within 60 days.
