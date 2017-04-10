First United Methodist Church women build festive Easter bundles for needy
Pat Evans, chairperson of the Joann England Circle at the First United Methodist Church of Marietta, and Joanna Singleton, chairperson of the Beth Berman Circle, load up 50 Easter baskets prepared by the two groups on Monday, to be given to children through the Sweetwater Mission in Austell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Americans- Vote for Ossoff
|2 hr
|PutUSA 1st-Ossoff
|1
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|2 hr
|PutUSA 1st-Ossoff
|13
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|3 hr
|Tolerman the alkie
|13
|Don't Fly United
|3 hr
|obama luvs erect ...
|13
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|76
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|13
|Happy Ester!
|5 hr
|Tyrone Ledbetter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC