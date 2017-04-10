First United Methodist Church women b...

First United Methodist Church women build festive Easter bundles for needy

Pat Evans, chairperson of the Joann England Circle at the First United Methodist Church of Marietta, and Joanna Singleton, chairperson of the Beth Berman Circle, load up 50 Easter baskets prepared by the two groups on Monday, to be given to children through the Sweetwater Mission in Austell.

