Financial Peace University radio pers...

Financial Peace University radio personality to speak at Mt. Bethel UMC

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

On Sunday, May 7, Financial Peace University radio talk show host Chris Brown will deliver the message during both worship services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary of Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 6 min Yes He Can 67
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) 6 hr ThomasA 108
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr honest assessment 20,982
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 11 hr andet1987 2,091
Do Not vote for jon ossoff Protect Georgia 23 hr Music 2
Jon assoff special election Fri John Pudd 1
Karen Minton (Oct '15) Fri BillyRay 17
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,399 • Total comments across all topics: 280,653,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC