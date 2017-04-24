Financial Peace University radio personality to speak at Mt. Bethel UMC
On Sunday, May 7, Financial Peace University radio talk show host Chris Brown will deliver the message during both worship services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary of Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|6 min
|Yes He Can
|67
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|108
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|honest assessment
|20,982
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|11 hr
|andet1987
|2,091
|Do Not vote for jon ossoff Protect Georgia
|23 hr
|Music
|2
|Jon assoff special election
|Fri
|John Pudd
|1
|Karen Minton (Oct '15)
|Fri
|BillyRay
|17
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC