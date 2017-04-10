Fifth Third Bank announces promotion

Fifth Third Bank announces promotion

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Fifth Third Bank, which has locations in the Marietta and Kennesaw areas, announced that Hakeem Atwater has been promoted to commercial banking officer, middle market relationship manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wow 4 hr Hottie 7
News Trump to meet Atlanta first responders in I-85 ... 6 hr Waikiki murders 2
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 8 hr ATLien 10
News From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,... 9 hr Vic Perryman 7
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 10 hr Vic Perryman 70
News Trump Jr. mocks college students' concern over ... 10 hr Bart Simpson 1
Don't Fly United 11 hr Charles 12
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,120 • Total comments across all topics: 280,303,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC