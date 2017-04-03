Expo in Marietta to showcase urban agriculture, outdoor recreation
Cobb County will host the second annual Georgia AgriScience and Outdoor Recreation Expo from April 21-22 at Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta.
