Enjoy Motown era hits during Saturday show at Anderson Theatre

Take a stroll down memory lane and enjoy the timeless music of Motown's super groups during the Shadows of the '60s concert on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, inside of the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta.

