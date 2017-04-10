Elder Bobby Lee Clark
Elder Bobby Lee Clark, age 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, April 14, 2017, at Wellstar Paulding Hospital. He was born April 2, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late George Comer Clark and the late Pearl Hendrix Clark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|48 min
|Regressive Progre...
|20,959
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|9 hr
|Bob Perryman
|77
|Vote for Americans- Vote for Ossoff
|14 hr
|PutUSA 1st-Ossoff
|1
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|15 hr
|PutUSA 1st-Ossoff
|13
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|15 hr
|Tolerman the alkie
|13
|Don't Fly United
|15 hr
|obama luvs erect ...
|13
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|17 hr
|Victor Hugo
|13
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC