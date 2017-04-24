Dick Yarbrough: The fact is, the purl...

Dick Yarbrough: The fact is, the purloined polling machine caper is no joke

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

It was humorist Will Rogers who was quoted as saying, "I don't make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 2 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2,090
Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo... 5 hr Tolerman 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Mogsoggindog 20,980
Do Not vote for jon ossoff Protect Georgia 8 hr Music 2
Jon assoff special election 9 hr John Pudd 1
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) 16 hr Reaper 107
Karen Minton (Oct '15) 23 hr BillyRay 17
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,645 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC