Democratic Momentum in Georgia Race Signals Shifting Electoral Tide
"I've never seen the Democrats around here so engaged, and it's Donald Trump who got us so engaged," said Carolyn Hadaway, a veteran Democratic Party activist from Marietta, Georgia. In the closely-watched race for Georgia's sixth district, said to be the first test of whether backlash against President Donald Trump will propel Democratic candidates to seize traditionally conservative seats, documentary filmmaker Jon Ossoff continues to gain ground, putting the GOP on the offensive in other pivotal local contests.
