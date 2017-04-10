CTC student from Cartersville awarded $6,000 worth of tools
Ryan Stansel won an award that will give him a tremendous head start on his career as a diesel technician. The Cartersville resident was one of six Chattahoochee Technical College automotive technology and diesel equipment technology students to be awarded a Snap-On toolbox and $6,000 worth of tools through the Mike Peterson Memorial Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wow
|8 hr
|Hottie
|7
|Trump to meet Atlanta first responders in I-85 ...
|11 hr
|Waikiki murders
|2
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|13 hr
|ATLien
|10
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|14 hr
|Vic Perryman
|7
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|14 hr
|Vic Perryman
|70
|Trump Jr. mocks college students' concern over ...
|14 hr
|Bart Simpson
|1
|Don't Fly United
|15 hr
|Charles
|12
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC