Cornerstone Cares Service Day reaches out in district
On March 31, more than 300 Cornerstone Prep students, parents, and staff reached out to the Cobb community to serve in 15 different organizations for their fourth annual Cornerstone Cares Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|4 min
|Veto the vet
|1,957
|Don't Fly United
|2 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|16
|go vote blue help win back your country
|2 hr
|Larry liberal
|9
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|6 hr
|In Any Language
|61
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|6 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|27
|trump maybe lied
|6 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC