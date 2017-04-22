Cobb to seek $27.5M for Sunday service, traffic studies
Cobb County will soon be applying for $27.5 million in grants that could fund Sunday bus service, a new road aimed at easing traffic woes in Kennesaw and studies of two proposed overpass projects.
