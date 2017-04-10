Cobb medical examiner: New lab needed...

Cobb medical examiner: New lab needed for county's larger population

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Cobb's medical examiner said he expects to see the county take a big step toward replacing his department's aging and cramped facilities this winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't Fly United 3 hr ETownKYcrazydoctor 6
News At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand ... 4 hr Trump is Winning 1
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 4 hr ThomasA 5
News Using pop songs to teach kids math 4 hr Trump is Winning 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Haley 20,949
Wow 9 hr The past 6
Austell, early morning of Friday April 8, 2017 Apr 10 ATLien 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,722 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC