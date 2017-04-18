Cobb Fire awarded international reacc...

Cobb Fire awarded international reaccreditation

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services in Marietta received Accredited Agency status for the third time with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, which convened in Anaheim, California, March 21-22 during the 2017 Excellence Conference Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services in Marietta received Accredited Agency status for the third ... (more)

