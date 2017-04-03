Cobb Dems encouraged by chance to - flip' seat
Michael Owens, chairman of the Cobb County Democratic Party, addresses attendees at the Cobb County Democrats' monthly meeting Saturday morning at Turner Chapel AME Church in Marietta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless destroy bridge
|13 min
|Waikiki murderers
|14
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|47 min
|Victor
|58
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|2 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|100
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Ann rena
|616
|Sales tax increasing to 7% as new SPLOST takes ...
|11 hr
|November
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|23 hr
|Larry the cable man
|1,960
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC