Cobb Community Development Block Grant staff to recognize nonprofit
The Cobb Community Development Block Grant staff in celebration of Community Development Day on April 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. will recognize Good Samaritan Health Center of Cobb at its facility at 1605 Roberta Drive in Marietta.
