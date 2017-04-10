Civil War historian set to have special lecture at Barrington Hall
"Georgia Military Institute in the Civil War," a special lecture from Civil War historian Michael K. Shaffer, will take place Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at Barrington Hall.
