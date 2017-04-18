Campus News
The traditional ceremony recognizes Bachelor of Science in Nursing students who began clinical courses this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|3 hr
|NMP
|1,988
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|10 hr
|Smackdown
|42
|Riverdale scandal
|13 hr
|On camera
|1
|organized gang stalking (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|pitsnmutts
|58
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|20 hr
|Peebo
|3
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|22 hr
|Stupid Mistake
|436
|trump may try to shut down goverment
|Fri
|Libertards got no...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC