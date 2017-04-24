Boxcars standing straight up:' Locals recall Marietta train derailment of 1974
This is a photograph from the May 22, 1974, Marietta Daily Journal showing seven cars of the L&N freight train that derailed the day before in Marietta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|27 min
|Chaquita
|109
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|41 min
|Elmer
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Postman7
|20,984
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|6 hr
|Yes He Can
|67
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|17 hr
|andet1987
|2,091
|Do Not vote for jon ossoff Protect Georgia
|Fri
|Music
|2
|Jon assoff special election
|Fri
|John Pudd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC