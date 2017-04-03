Book signing Saturday at One Of A Kin...

Book signing Saturday at One Of A Kind boutique

The Howard Family, owners of One Of A Kind boutique at 1000 Whitlock Ave., Suite 150 in Marietta, will host a book signing on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for longtime residents Cecelia Golightly Ramsey and Joanne Cheves Davis.

