BlueLinx to announce 1Q results May 4

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., 4300 Wildwood Parkway in Marietta, will release its first-quarter financial results on May 4 with a conference call at 10 a.m. During the call, CEO Mitch Lewis and chief financial officer and treasurer Susan O'Farrell will discuss the company's financial results for the period ending April 1. Investors can listen to the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.