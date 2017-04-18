Banker named to Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
Fifth Third Bank, which has locations in the Marietta and Kennesaw areas, announced that Daniela Demaria, senior vice president and managing director for Wealth and Asset Management Strategic Business Development, has been elected to serve on the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
