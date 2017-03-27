Autobell Car Wash fundraising program...

Autobell Car Wash fundraising program helped nonprofits garner over $755K in 2016

Autobell Car Wash, which has eight locations in metro Atlanta including Acworth, Marietta and Mableton, announced that its popular and environmentally friendly Autobell Car Wash Fundraising Program continues to assist charities, schools and other nonprofits reach their goals.

