Autobell Car Wash fundraising program helped nonprofits garner over $755K in 2016
Autobell Car Wash, which has eight locations in metro Atlanta including Acworth, Marietta and Mableton, announced that its popular and environmentally friendly Autobell Car Wash Fundraising Program continues to assist charities, schools and other nonprofits reach their goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|26 min
|BlameGame
|19
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|1 hr
|Tony Bennet
|59
|Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout...
|1 hr
|Tony Bennet
|13
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Tony Bennet
|1,939
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Tony Bennet
|19
|Homeless destroy bridge
|1 hr
|Tony Bennet
|3
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|6 hr
|Bad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC