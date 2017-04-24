Around Town: Hiring Hosack?
WILL COUNTY CHAIRMAN MIKE BOYCE ask the Cobb Board of Commissioners to hire Rob Hosack, the county's former community development director, at today's meeting? Last week, longtime county manager David Hankerson, 71, announced his last day would be this Friday, though his employment contract with the county does not officially expire until the end ... (more)
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|6 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2,040
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|13 hr
|Nyck
|4
|BART Takeover Involving 40-60 "Teens" In San Fr...
|16 hr
|Keepin It Real
|1
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|19 hr
|Sandra
|155
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|Mon
|The Vaginator
|14
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|Mon
|ossoff can fukoff
|47
|Riverdale scandal
|Mon
|Thomas
|6
