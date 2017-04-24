Area around Kennestone Hospital may b...

Area around Kennestone Hospital may be getting retail, dining boost

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

If you aren't seeing a doctor, undergoing a medical procedure or visiting a loved one, there are not a whole lot of reasons to spend time in the area around WellStar's Kennestone Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Savoy Bar and Grill 3 hr Nyck 4
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 3 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2,033
BART Takeover Involving 40-60 "Teens" In San Fr... 5 hr Keepin It Real 1
News Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08) 8 hr Sandra 155
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 21 hr The Vaginator 14
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 22 hr ossoff can fukoff 47
Riverdale scandal 23 hr Thomas 6
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC