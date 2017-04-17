Alton Brown wants you to 'Eat Your Science' at Saenger
If so, you're not alone. When I embarked on a mission to master biscuit-making in December, I kept hearing over and over: "Do you have Alton Brown's recipe?" "The deepest compliment that I can receive is when someone is dedicated to a recipe or when I read on social media that someone sees me as a go-to for something," Brown said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wow
|22 min
|Hottie
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|New york
|20,962
|trump maybe lied
|3 hr
|trump lied
|1
|Sleeping Naked (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Real
|22
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|5 hr
|Local
|2
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|5 hr
|Local
|17
|Don't Fly United
|6 hr
|Yetti
|14
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC