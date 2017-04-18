Adra Forrester - Marietta, GA

Adra Forrester, 91 of Marietta, GA, born in Monroe, LA, passed peacefully on the early morning of April 18, 2017 at the Wellstar Tranquility Hospice facility, after a brief bout with a lung infection. Mrs. Forrester attended Louisiana Tech, where she earned a degree in English.

