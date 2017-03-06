Young Eagles learn about aviation
Carter Sain, 12 of Marietta Scout Troop 565 gets last minute instructions from pilot Jerry Esquenazi of Peachtree City prior to a flight at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Narcissistic Behavior
|2 hr
|Tolerman
|10
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|Turnip
|1,901
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|3 hr
|Franklin
|44
|Atlanta Sucks! (Feb '12)
|5 hr
|Ali827
|191
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|6 hr
|Stunned
|59
|Al Wiggins Chamblee
|7 hr
|Jaba
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC