Woman accused of stealing $2.9M from Arizona, Georgia firms
A woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling nearly $3 million from two different real estate companies she worked for in Arizona and Georgia. Federal prosecutors say Shana Raelisa Johnson was indicted last week on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.
