Virtual Reality
Court Robertson of Marietta prepares to enter the 'Starry Night' by Vincent van Gogh which has been invaded by floating President Abraham Lincoln heads and a woolly mammoth during a program by the Cobb County Public Library Systems on the Tilt Brush system, created by Google.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ardith I love you
|56 min
|Twisted sistah
|5
|ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again.
|7 hr
|Trippin White Boy
|4
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|anonymous
|609
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|11 hr
|Chop head
|13
|Did WGCL-TV (CBS 46) force Ben Swann to shut do...
|11 hr
|Doravillian
|6
|Vote For Judson Hill
|11 hr
|Doravillian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC