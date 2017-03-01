#V4MSU Recruiting Roundup - 2018 CB Christian Jackson commits to...
Thanks to all the MSU fans for the love shown ...... but I've decided to open my recruitment back up.... pic.twitter.com/i2iaNNuxo7 His de-commitment came in the wake of an Alabama offer and there are conflicting reports as to whether Scates academic progress may have led MSU to pull his offer. Either way, Scates is back on the market and we wish him nothing but the best of luck.
