Top 5 things to do in Cobb
WHAT: The popular Marietta Square Art Walk kicks off its 2017 season on Friday, March 3. Restaurants, shops, galleries and other businesses on the Square will host artists from jewelry makers to painters every first Friday of the month from March through November.
