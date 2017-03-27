Tax credits for private school passes...

Tax credits for private school passes Senate

11 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Over objections from the chairmen of the Cobb and Marietta school boards, three Cobb representatives are pushing a bill that could raise the cap of state income tax credits for private school scholarships.

