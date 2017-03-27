Tax credits for private school passes Senate
Over objections from the chairmen of the Cobb and Marietta school boards, three Cobb representatives are pushing a bill that could raise the cap of state income tax credits for private school scholarships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|22 min
|Lars
|33
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|11 hr
|notfeelincobb
|12
|Doraville To Lose Federal Funds
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|24f Single ATL
|11 hr
|J Fred Muggs
|3
|Wow
|12 hr
|alwayslate
|4
|Cobb County 1 HRS Ago 2 charged with murder in ...
|14 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Gerald Jones Honda Cheating knew car buyers and...
|Tue
|Evans is great
|5
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC