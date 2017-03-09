Study: Savannah among the U.S. cities with the highest risk of house fires
According to the Hartford Junior Fire Marshal Program, Savannah is among the 100 cities in the country with the highest risk of a home fire. Savannah was ranked number 20 out of 100 with Augusta being the highest ranked city in Georgia at number 10. Other Georgia cities on the list included: Atlanta , Columbus , Lawrenceville and Marietta .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Wiggins Chamblee
|46 min
|Jaba
|9
|From archery to Star Trek, city entertaining 6,...
|1 hr
|General Zod
|3
|Bisexual Secret Society
|2 hr
|Eye Roll
|3
|The Bind of Historically Black Schools in the A...
|3 hr
|Mikey
|15
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|11 hr
|31 Genders
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off
|14 hr
|Elmer
|6
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC