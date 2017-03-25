Small plane crashes into home in Cobb...

Small plane crashes into home in Cobb County, Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A private plane crashed into a residence in an Atlanta suburb Friday night, but the people inside the home got out safely, authorities said. The FAA said a Cessna Citation I aircraft headed to Fulton County Airport went down into a home near the corner of Mechelle Lane and Fern Valley Road in the Piedmont Hill subdivision, that neighborhood is located just north of Barrett Parkway along Bells Ferry Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 min Miggity Mac Daddy 20,931
Prince Hall Freemasons 1 hr Lightone 1
Natural breast enhancement 3 hr natural breast 1
Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14) 3 hr Alex 33
Creflo 6 hr Nope 6
Ardith I love you 8 hr Ardith the transg... 10
Add Your Business Listing and weebsite (Sep '14) Mar 15 wra10 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,092 • Total comments across all topics: 279,817,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC