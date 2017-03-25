Small plane crashes into home in Cobb County, Georgia
A private plane crashed into a residence in an Atlanta suburb Friday night, but the people inside the home got out safely, authorities said. The FAA said a Cessna Citation I aircraft headed to Fulton County Airport went down into a home near the corner of Mechelle Lane and Fern Valley Road in the Piedmont Hill subdivision, that neighborhood is located just north of Barrett Parkway along Bells Ferry Road.
